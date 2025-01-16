No water in Sowerby Bridge: Calderdale addresses including doctors' surgery without running water

Properties in Sowerby Bridge are without water this morning.

The buildings hit include Station Road GP Surgery, which has warned patients it is without any working toilets.

Yorkshire Water has said it is “aware of the issue” and is working to return supplies.

It has posted on its website: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.

Some people in Sowerby Bridge do not have any water

"We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

Station Road Surgery has posted: "Unfortunately we have no running water in the Sowerby Bridge area.

"Yorkshire Water are aware of this issue and are working on it.

This does mean that all patient toilets are out of order until further notice."

