Todmorden Town Council is excited to announce the opening of nominations for its 2024 Service to Todmorden Award.

This award honours individuals and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to the community of Todmorden.

The award will be presented in three categories:

1. Individual Service to Todmorden

2. Young Person Service to Todmorden

3. Organisations Service to Todmorden

Nominees in each category are expected to have contributed exceptional services or actions that surpass the ordinary call of duty, ultimately benefiting the Todmorden community.

Individuals and organisations eligible for nomination must be based in Todmorden, although consideration will be given to regional or national groups that have undertaken projects directly benefiting Todmorden residents.

Nomination forms are now available on the Todmorden Town Council website. For the first time nominations can be completed online using a digital form.

Additionally, paper copies can be obtained from Todmorden Library and the Todmorden Information Centre, or by request from the Town Council.

The deadline for submitting nominations to the Town Council is 12pm on Friday, January 26 2024.

A review of the nominations will be conducted by the Full Town Council on February 21 2024, with the winners set to be honoured at the Mayor’s Day ceremony on May 25 2024.

Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Tyler Hanley, said: "These awards aim to recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations demonstrating exceptional service to the township of Todmorden.

"Whether through working with young or older individuals, aiding those in need, contributing to environmental causes, or dedicating years to a meaningful cause, nominees will embody true community spirit."