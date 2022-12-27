The Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Elizabeth Thorpe said “These awards look to recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations who have given exceptional service to the township of Todmorden and who have shown true community spirit. This could be working with young people or older people, helping those in need, caring for the environment, or it could be that nominees have given time over several years to a worthwhile cause.”

There will be three award categories for Service to Todmorden and one award for each category.

The categories are, Individual Service to Todmorden, Young Person Service to Todmorden and Organisations Service to Todmorden.

Todmorden Town Hall

Nominees for each category will have provided a service to Todmorden or an action, which goes above and beyond the usual call of duty, for the benefit of Todmorden.

Nominees must be Todmorden based, although regional or national groups can be considered if they have delivered a specific project with direct benefit for Todmorden residents.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Town Council website and paper copies can be found at Todmorden Library and the Todmorden Information Centre.

The deadline for submitting a nomination to the Town Council is noon Friday 27 January 2023.

Nominations can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to The Town Clerk, Todmorden Town Council, Todmorden Town Hall, Bridge Street, Todmorden, OL14 5AQ.

The Full Town Council will review the nominations in February and the winners will be presented with their Awards at Mayor’s Day 2023.