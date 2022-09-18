Nominations open for this year's Calderdale Community Spirit Awards
Nominations are open for the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards, at The Venue in Barkisland on November 24, celebrating the not-for-profit sector in our borough.
Categories include New Charity of the Year, Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign, Young Community Champion, Outstanding Individual, Charity of the
Year, and Lifetime Achievement. This year there is a new category for the Mandy Taylor Award.
Steve Duncan, CEO of The Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: “This is always a brilliant event and it is important that it takes place. We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, in particular our headline sponsor BCA for helping us to enable this event to happen showcasing all of the wonderful work that is happening making our community a nicer place to live.”
If you know a person or organisation who should be nominated for going above and beyond, please nominate them by the end of September at https://cffc.co.uk/calderdale-community-spirit-awards/.