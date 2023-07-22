News you can trust since 1853
North Bridge shut today: Major route through Halifax town centre closed for several hours after man found dead

A major road through Halifax was closed for several hours earlier today after a man was found dead.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read

Police were received a concern for safety for a man found unresponsive in Bowling Dyke, under North Bridge, in Halifax town centre shortly after 8am.

He was tragically confirmed dead.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and confirmed the male was deceased and had fallen from height.

Police received a concern for safety after a man was found responsivePolice received a concern for safety after a man was found responsive
Police received a concern for safety after a man was found responsive
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

