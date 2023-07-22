Police were received a concern for safety for a man found unresponsive in Bowling Dyke, under North Bridge, in Halifax town centre shortly after 8am.

He was tragically confirmed dead.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and confirmed the male was deceased and had fallen from height.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death and a file will be passed to the coroner.”