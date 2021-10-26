North Halifax going green for Halloween fun day

Shroggs Park in Lee Mount

The Waste Not, Want Not event, taking place at four different sites around Lee Mount between noon and 3pm, aims to raise awareness of recycling and climate change while providing some spooky fun.

Most of the activities will be taking place at Lee Mount Baptist Church, including face painting, a free lunch, crafts, and money-saving and environment-protecting advice, as well as goodie bags to take home.

There will be a litter pick and treasure hunt at Shroggs Park, and the chance to meet the volunteers trying to improve the area.