North Halifax going green for Halloween fun day
A free green-themed Halloween fun day is taking place in North Halifax on Saturday.
The Waste Not, Want Not event, taking place at four different sites around Lee Mount between noon and 3pm, aims to raise awareness of recycling and climate change while providing some spooky fun.
Most of the activities will be taking place at Lee Mount Baptist Church, including face painting, a free lunch, crafts, and money-saving and environment-protecting advice, as well as goodie bags to take home.
There will be a litter pick and treasure hunt at Shroggs Park, and the chance to meet the volunteers trying to improve the area.
At The Green, people will be able to share their views on how the space can be best-used and find out more about guerrilla gardening, and St George's House will be offering refreshments in its cafe, opening its charity shop and running a smoothie cycle.