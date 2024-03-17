North Halifax residents tell Together Housing they want more play parks, dog walking areas or wildflower meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ovenden Green and Brow Bottom, known locally as the Top End of Mixenden, are the latest communities managed by Together Housing to benefit from investment works as part of its ‘Place Shaping’ project.

Residents from these areas met with Together Housing and their partner, Place Capital Group to give their views on what they’d like to see in their neighbourhoods.

They told staff that existing green space could be utilised for building, play parks, dog walking areas or wildflower meadows, but that a priority was a plan to put it to use.

Residents can also have their say online

Together Housing is also inviting people to submit their views online.

Ovenden Green residents can have their say at https://ovendengreen.commonplace.is while the Brow Bottom community should head to https://browbottom.commonplace.is.

Caroline Grosvenor, group director for place shaping at Together Housing, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with residents in Ovenden Green and Brow Bottom to hear how we can best invest in their communities.

"Place Shaping means we can work with the community to explore how our investment in their area can really work for them.

"Residents have already given us some interesting thought in the first of many consultations and we’re eager to keep these conversations going into the future.”

The work compliments existing investment work in Field Lane, Rastrick and other sites in Lancashire.