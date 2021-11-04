Northern Broadsides announces new Chair of the Board

Fiona Goh

Fiona Goh, from Hebden Bridge, is a freelance arts consultant, Director of the British Arts Festivals Association and Prize Director of the SI Leeds Literary Prize. A passionate and vocal supporter of the arts, she has worked both hands-on and in consultancy roles in the arts for 25 years with a range of organisations across Yorkshire and beyond, including Holmfirth Arts Festival, Europe Jazz Network, Wirksworth Festival, Making Music, Grassington Festival, Ilkley Literature Festival and as a Senior Consultant for FEI consulting.

She is excited about the ways in which arts create and transform communities and believes that harnessing the power of the arts will be a crucial part of post-pandemic recovery. The company have also announced today that their new Vice Chair will be Rebecca Yorke, Head of Communications and Marketing at the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth.

Incoming Chair of the Board, Fiona Goh, said: “I'm really thrilled to be taking over from Rachel Harris in chairing this wonderful organisation. I’ve been a fan of Northern Broadsides’ work for years and am excited about the future of the company and the work we are planning to make.

"I'm particularly enjoying working with the board and team on the international OF/BY/FOR ALL change programme, and have found it a fascinating and engaging process, really encouraging us to re-think and re-evaluate our relationships with different communities. I look forward to exploring the potential for the company to open up further in developing new work. I’m so honoured to be part of the future of this brilliant company”.

On her departure, Rachel Harris said: “I have been privileged to be initially a Board Member and subsequently Chair of Northern Broadsides Board for 12 years. As the Company successfully comes out of lockdown, with a new team now well established, it feels like the right time for me to step down. I’m pleased therefore to welcome Fiona Goh as the new Chair and I would take this opportunity to wish her every success”.

This announcement comes shortly after the company announced their 30th anniversary production, a bold and refreshing version of Shakespeare’s most musical and much-loved comedy, As You Like It, touring UK Venues in Spring 2022, and visiting the Viaduct Theatre in Halifax in June 2022.