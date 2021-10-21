Northern Broadsides premiere film of new theatre production

Christine Entwisle and Guy Rhys in Every Twenty Minutes

The new filmed, on demand production of the four Tennessee Williams plays will allow those unable attend the performances in Sheffield this Summer the chance to experience the work digitally.

As the first short film the company has created, this media has allowed Laurie Sansom and Ricardo Vilela to platform diverse Northern talent on a new level and get even deeper into the heart of the characters in a visceral, up-close and intimate way. Without an auditorium to project their voices to, Northern Broadsides have never been so personal. The design of the production also had to become very flexible, as Rose Revitt’s set and costumes transform seamlessly from screen to stage.

The film was produced before the socially distanced live production, as Sheffield Theatres gave Northern Broadsides access to the Crucible Studio throughout May and June of 2020. Soon after rehearsals began, a film set was built in the heart of the auditorium and the company’s Stage Managers became Floor Managers. This film marks the beginning of a commitment for Northern Broadsides, to digitise as much live work as possible, making it more accessible to bring Northern drama and entertainment to people who are not able to go to theatres, beyond COVID-19.