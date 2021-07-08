Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential gas network upgrade at Hanson Lane lasting four weeks

The junction of Pellon Lane and Hanson Lane

The ageing main has undergone several recent emergency repairs, so has now been prioritised for urgent replacement. The metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers.

The work will start on Thursday 15 July 2021 and is expected to last for approximately four weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with Kirklees Council.

NGN is carrying out work in line with government guidance, including responding to gas emergencies, emergency repairs and maintenance as well as planned work to replace ageing metal gas mains.

So engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

Work will begin on 15th July, starting at the junction of Pellon Lane and Hanson Lane. There will be a road closure in place at the junction for approximately 10 days. This has been requested by Kirklees Council to ensure the safety of engineers and members of the public.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will also be introduced at the junction of Hope Street and Hanson Lane, which will remain in place for the rest of the project.

It’s expected the traffic management will impact journey times so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel.

NGN Customer Care officers are speaking to residents and local businesses to explain the works and provide further detail, with regular updates provided on Twitter @NGNgas and Facebook/northerngasnetworks.

Teams will be following Government guidelines for safe distance working wherever possible. There are also extra safety measures in place to keep everyone safe and ensure that the work is Covid-19 secure.

Engineers will observe safe distance working and wear PPE at all times.

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access some properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

There are extra safety precautions in place for working inside: NGN engineers will wash their hands or use hand sanitiser thoroughly before entering a property and wear a face mask and gloves; they will maintain a two-metre distance and ask the householders to stay in another room while they work. Engineers may also ask customers if they feel comfortable wearing a face mask themselves during a home visit.

Where customers are self-isolating, have symptoms or are at high clinical risk, engineers will wear full PPE when working indoors, including coveralls and eye protection.

Chris Green, Business Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict Government guidelines for safe distance working and observing health and safety guidance during the current coronavirus outbreak in England.