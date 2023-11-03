Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 million people across the North East and Yorkshire, is reminding local communities to stay safe by staying clear of power lines and substations if setting up bonfires or lighting fireworks this weekend.

Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 million people across the North East and Yorkshire, is reminding local communities to stay safe by staying clear of power lines and substations if setting up bonfires or lighting fireworks this weekend.

The electricity network operator wants to ensure people know the potential dangers that could spoil their evening or even result in severe or fatal injuries if they set off fireworks or light bonfires anywhere near the local electricity network.

Gareth Pearson, Northern Powergrid’s Head of Health, Safety and Training, said: "Attending an organised display in your community is always advised. If you do plan on lighting your own fireworks or bonfire always take a minute to check your surroundings first to ensure you're well away from our overhead power lines or substations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's vital that you find a safe place as building bonfires or lighting fireworks anywhere near the electricity network is extremely dangerous. Our power lines on wooden poles carry voltages of up to 132,000 volts, and you must remember, electricity can jump gaps so a poorly placed bonfire could reduce vital clearance distances.

"By taking these extra, simple precautions, everyone can have a good time and stay safe."

To report an electricity emergency, contact Northern Powergrid by calling 105. The national three-digit number, which is free to call, automatically directs people to their electricity distributor and can also be used to report a power cut.

Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map at northernpowergrid.com is the quickest way to report a power cut or get information about what the network operator is doing to restore supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Powergrid is recommending that customers bookmark its power cut map on their mobile phone and add 105 to their contacts now, so they can be prepared if they ever have a power cut and need information.