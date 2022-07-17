Northowram Gala: Photos from a fantastic day

People flocked to enjoy the event in the sunshine at Northowram Recreational Ground yesterday.

There was music from DJ Matt Clough and soloist Kelly Haycock, and performances from local children's theatre groups Northern Arts and All Stars.

Visitors could also browse stalls, have their faces painted and have a go on bouncy castles and go karts.

This was the first Northowram Gala and organisers are hoping to make it even better next year.

They have also thanked everyone who helped with the event.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

