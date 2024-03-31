Nostalgia: 10 fascinating photos showing life in Halifax in the 1960s
Here are 10 fascinating pictures that give a glimpse of what life in Halifax was like in the 1960s.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:30 BST
A view along Cow Green with Lister Lane to the left, Silver Street to the right. Photo: subm
A view of Halifax station from the bottom of Horton Street Photo: subm
St James Road with North Parade off to the right. Photo: subm
The Stannary Inn pub at the bottom of Green Lane (now Richmond Road). The polie station now stands on this site. Photo: subm