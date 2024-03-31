A view down Commercial Road (now Mount Pleasant Avenue) with Pellon Lane running across the frontA view down Commercial Road (now Mount Pleasant Avenue) with Pellon Lane running across the front
Nostalgia: 10 fascinating photos showing life in Halifax in the 1960s

Here are 10 fascinating pictures that give a glimpse of what life in Halifax was like in the 1960s.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:30 BST
A view along Cow Green with Lister Lane to the left, Silver Street to the right.

A view along Cow Green with Lister Lane to the left, Silver Street to the right.

A view of Halifax station from the bottom of Horton Street

A view of Halifax station from the bottom of Horton Street

St James Road with North Parade off to the right.

St James Road with North Parade off to the right.

The Stannary Inn pub at the bottom of Green Lane (now Richmond Road). The polie station now stands on this site.

The Stannary Inn pub at the bottom of Green Lane (now Richmond Road). The polie station now stands on this site.

