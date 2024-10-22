Westgate Market, 1978Westgate Market, 1978
Nostalgia: 13 photos showing Halifax and surrounding areas in the 1970s

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Here are 13 photos showing Halifax and the surrounding areas in the 1970s.

You can see just how much Halifax town centre and the town in general has changed since the 70s with these brilliant pictures.

Do they bring back some memories? How much do you remember of the borough from this time?

Photos courtesy of Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover.

Cote Hill and St John's Warley, 1978

Cote Hill and St John's Warley, 1978 Photo: subm

King Edward Street, 1978

King Edward Street, 1978 Photo: subm

New Talbot, Woolshops, 1978

New Talbot, Woolshops, 1978 Photo: subm

The corner of Market Street and Russell Street, 1978

The corner of Market Street and Russell Street, 1978 Photo: subm

