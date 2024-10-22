You can see just how much Halifax town centre and the town in general has changed since the 70s with these brilliant pictures.
Do they bring back some memories? How much do you remember of the borough from this time?
Photos courtesy of Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.