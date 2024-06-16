Halifax Courier headlines in the 1990sHalifax Courier headlines in the 1990s
Halifax Courier headlines in the 1990s

Nostalgia: 15 of the top stories from the Halifax Courier from 1995 to 1999

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 16:20 BST
Back at the turn of the century, the Halifax Courier put together a Millennium Souvenir guide with some of the top stories from the paper each year from 1900 to 1999.

We’re taking a trip down memory lane looking at the top stories from1995 to 1999 – from a huge drought that led water tankers to take to the streets to the final whistle at Thrum Hall.

23 pictures of school leavers in Calderdale from 2005 - see if you can spot anyone you know

HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 45 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2007

Rain didn't dampen spirits as Blondie played sold out second night in Halifax

Before the Piece Hall became the iconic venue we know today after its regeneration in the 2010s, back in 1999 Calderdale Council could not afford to restore it to its former glory.

1. Piece Hall plans - 1999

Before the Piece Hall became the iconic venue we know today after its regeneration in the 2010s, back in 1999 Calderdale Council could not afford to restore it to its former glory. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Calderdale welcomed Prince Charles, now King Charles III, back in 1999 when he came to tour the St John's regeneration area.

2. Charles Returns - 1999

Calderdale welcomed Prince Charles, now King Charles III, back in 1999 when he came to tour the St John's regeneration area. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
At 11.11am on August 11, 1999, Britain saw its first total eclipse of the sun in 72 years.

3. The day the light went out - 1999

At 11.11am on August 11, 1999, Britain saw its first total eclipse of the sun in 72 years. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
In 1999 the foundation stone for Calderdale Royal Hospital was laid. The name was voted for by "Evening Courier" readers.

4. Waiting is over - 1999

In 1999 the foundation stone for Calderdale Royal Hospital was laid. The name was voted for by "Evening Courier" readers. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaHalifaxCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.