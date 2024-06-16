We’re taking a trip down memory lane looking at the top stories from1995 to 1999 – from a huge drought that led water tankers to take to the streets to the final whistle at Thrum Hall.
1. Piece Hall plans - 1999
Before the Piece Hall became the iconic venue we know today after its regeneration in the 2010s, back in 1999 Calderdale Council could not afford to restore it to its former glory. Photo: Halifax Courier
2. Charles Returns - 1999
Calderdale welcomed Prince Charles, now King Charles III, back in 1999 when he came to tour the St John's regeneration area. Photo: Halifax Courier
3. The day the light went out - 1999
At 11.11am on August 11, 1999, Britain saw its first total eclipse of the sun in 72 years. Photo: Halifax Courier
4. Waiting is over - 1999
In 1999 the foundation stone for Calderdale Royal Hospital was laid. The name was voted for by "Evening Courier" readers. Photo: Halifax Courier
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.