NOSTALGIA: 15 pictures of Halifax town centre in the late 1980s

The photos were taken by Daniel Ward on July 25, 1989 and show locations such as the Piece Hall, Square Chapel and Halifax bus station.
Do they bring back any memories?
Halifax pictured in 1989 Photo: Jason and Daniel Ward
One of the photos taken by Daniel in 1989 Photo: Jason and Daniel Ward
Buses leaving the station Photo: Jason and Daniel Ward
Halifax in 1989 Photo: Jason and Daniel Ward
