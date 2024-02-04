Nostalgia: 19 fascinating pictures from the Getty Images archive showing life in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Mytholmroyd over the years

As well as showing some of the famous faces that have visited the borough, the pictures also offer a glimpse into what daily life has looked like for people here in days gone by.
1. Getty Archive
Leader of the Conservative party David Cameron leaves the headquarters of the Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) on October 13, 2008 in Halifax. Cameron met staff and management after the British government today announced that it would inject GBP37billion into RBS, HBOS and Lloyds TSB to stabilise the banking sector. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong
2. Getty Archive
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales tours a vegetable garden during his visit to Todmoreden on September 8, 2010. Prince Charles met with volunteers of Incredible Edible Todmorden and saw examples of where public spaces have been used to grow vegetables, fruit and herbs during his five day tour of the UK to promote sustainable living. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. Getty Archive
Making Yorkshire 's Bread Pots, On Ogden Moors between Bradford and Halifax there still exists an old Yorkshire pottery where bread pots and baking bowls, are still made. The old potters wheel, more than 200 years old continues to give good service. From time to time the Puzzle Jug, the first example of which was made in 1600, is produced at this pottery. At work on the potters wheel at the Yorkshire pottery. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Getty Archive
Washing hangs out to dry in the yard of a back to back house in Halifax, on January 2, 2015. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong