Nostalgia: 19 fascinating pictures from the Getty Images archive showing life in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Mytholmroyd over the years

3 . Getty Archive

Making Yorkshire 's Bread Pots, On Ogden Moors between Bradford and Halifax there still exists an old Yorkshire pottery where bread pots and baking bowls, are still made. The old potters wheel, more than 200 years old continues to give good service. From time to time the Puzzle Jug, the first example of which was made in 1600, is produced at this pottery. At work on the potters wheel at the Yorkshire pottery. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive