Nostalgia: 21 photos of Halifax and Calderdale in the snow
With heavy snow being predicted for Calderdale next week, we thought we’d delve into the archives to look back at some previous snowy scenes in the borough.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
1. Snow in Calderdale
People out enjoying the snow in Halifax Photo: National World
2. Snow in Calderdale.
Snow on the landscape Photo: National World
3. Snow in Calderdale
Having fun in the snow Photo: National World
4. Snow in Calderdale
Scenic Calderdale views after the snow fall in Saltonstall Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald