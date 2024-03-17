These photos provide glimpses of what life was like in Halifax back in the 1960s and 1970s as well as showing how much the town has changed since then.
They are courtesy of Bill Horsfall, who was a member of the Horsfall family and a keen Halifax Antiquarian.
St John's Hospital's former work house, Gibbet Street, 1969. Photo: subm
Halifax charity gala of 1966 Photo: subm
Halifax Station, 1940s Photo: subm
Baker Street, a long demolished street off Pellon Lane, in 1969 Photo: subm