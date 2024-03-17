Lower market, mid 1960sLower market, mid 1960s
Lower market, mid 1960s

Nostalgia: 24 more fascinating photos looking back at life in Halifax over the years

Here are some fascinating pictures that take a look at life in Halifax over the years.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

These photos provide glimpses of what life was like in Halifax back in the 1960s and 1970s as well as showing how much the town has changed since then.

They are courtesy of Bill Horsfall, who was a member of the Horsfall family and a keen Halifax Antiquarian.

St John's Hospital's former work house, Gibbet Street, 1969.

1. Nostalgia

St John's Hospital's former work house, Gibbet Street, 1969. Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Halifax charity gala of 1966

2. Nostalgia

Halifax charity gala of 1966 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Halifax Station, 1940s

3. Halifax Station 2, 1940s.jfif

Halifax Station, 1940s Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Baker Street, a long demolished street off Pellon Lane, in 1969

4. Nostalgia

Baker Street, a long demolished street off Pellon Lane, in 1969 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaHalifax