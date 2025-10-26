Todmorden indoor market, 2009placeholder image
NOSTALGIA: 29 more photos showing market life in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Elland

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
We’ve delved into our archive once again to have a look at some pictures showing market life in Calderdale.

Have a scroll through our gallery and see if you recognise any stalls and their stallholders from Halifax Borough Market as well as markets at The Piece Hall, Todmorden and Brighouse.

From left: Brenda Heath, Julie Walker and Jackie Appleyard from Arthur Worsman's fruit and veg stall at Halifax Borough Market in 2009

From left: Brenda Heath, Julie Walker and Jackie Appleyard from Arthur Worsman's fruit and veg stall at Halifax Borough Market in 2009 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Shopper Philip Holroyd pictured at Halifax Borough Market in 2009

Shopper Philip Holroyd pictured at Halifax Borough Market in 2009 Photo: Jim Fitton

Green Fair Market at the Piece Hall, Halifax, 2009

Green Fair Market at the Piece Hall, Halifax, 2009 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Calderdale Farmers Co-op at Hebden Bridge Market, 2009

Calderdale Farmers Co-op at Hebden Bridge Market, 2009 Photo: Charles Round

