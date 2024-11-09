Norrthgate House fountain and Princess Buildings, 1990placeholder image
Norrthgate House fountain and Princess Buildings, 1990

NOSTALGIA: 8 photos showing the changing face of Halifax in the 1980s and 1990s

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Halifax has changed in many ways since the 1980s and 1990s.

Lots of buildings have either been demolished or built since that time, with the landscape of the town altering dramatically.

This photo gallery shows some of the changes the town has undergone.

Pictures courtesy of Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover.

Building Sainsbury's, Halifax town centre, 1990s

1. Retro

Building Sainsbury's, Halifax town centre, 1990s Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover

Photo Sales
The Crown and Anchor, 1980s

2. Retro

The Crown and Anchor, 1980s Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover

Photo Sales
Riding Hall Carpet Mill being demolished, 1980

3. Retro

Riding Hall Carpet Mill being demolished, 1980 Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover

Photo Sales
Preparing Sainsbury's, Mulcture Hall Road, 1990s

4. Retro

Preparing Sainsbury's, Mulcture Hall Road, 1990s Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice