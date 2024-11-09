NOSTALGIA: 8 photos showing the changing face of Halifax in the 1980s and 1990s

Lots of buildings have either been demolished or built since that time, with the landscape of the town altering dramatically.
This photo gallery shows some of the changes the town has undergone.
Pictures courtesy of Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover.
1. Retro
Building Sainsbury's, Halifax town centre, 1990s Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover
2. Retro
The Crown and Anchor, 1980s Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover
3. Retro
Riding Hall Carpet Mill being demolished, 1980 Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover
4. Retro
Preparing Sainsbury's, Mulcture Hall Road, 1990s Photo: Halifax Civic Trust/David Glover