Friends of Crowd Wood Park marked the Sowerby Bridge park’s centenary with an exhibition – 100 years of Park Life – opened by the Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher.

The display included a wide range of photographs, newspaper cuttings and memorabilia from over the past century and was open for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a display of work by Bolton Brow Academy students for people to enjoy as well, as a treasure trail and other children’s activities.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher with Friend of Crow Wood Park

The special anniversary celebrations culminated with a performance by Friendly Brass Band.

Crow Wood Park was opened April 14, 1923 by Councillor Hall of Sowerby Bridge Urban District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Crow Wood Park hold regular coffee mornings and organise events in the park.