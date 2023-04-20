News you can trust since 1853
Nostalgia: Calderdale park celebrates 100 years with visit from the mayor, concert and exhibition

Fans of a popular park in Calderdale have been celebrating its 100th anniversary in style.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Friends of Crowd Wood Park marked the Sowerby Bridge park’s centenary with an exhibition – 100 years of Park Life – opened by the Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher.

The display included a wide range of photographs, newspaper cuttings and memorabilia from over the past century and was open for three days.

There was also a display of work by Bolton Brow Academy students for people to enjoy as well, as a treasure trail and other children’s activities.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher with Friend of Crow Wood ParkMayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher with Friend of Crow Wood Park
Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher with Friend of Crow Wood Park
The special anniversary celebrations culminated with a performance by Friendly Brass Band.

Crow Wood Park was opened April 14, 1923 by Councillor Hall of Sowerby Bridge Urban District Council.

Friends of Crow Wood Park hold regular coffee mornings and organise events in the park.

To find out more about the group, email [email protected] or search for them on Facebook.

