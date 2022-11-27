Number of single people in Calderdale has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Calderdale when the census took place last year was 60,324, up from 52575 in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those aged 16 and older in Calderdale, 36.2% were single – an increase on 32.1% in 2011.

Picture: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/GettyImages

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 44.2% of people in Calderdale were married or in a civil partnership last year – down from 47% 10 years prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data from the census shows 72,647 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 76,463 in 2011.

An additional 566 were in same sex marriages in Calderdale last year – they were illegal in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show 336 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 102 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 491 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 17,525 divorced people and 86 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Calderdale last year, making up 10.6% of people aged 16 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

Advertisement Hide Ad