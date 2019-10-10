Nursery in Queensbury rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Queensbury Private Day Nursery is celebrating being rated Outstanding by watchdog Oftsed.

The report said the nursery team are “inspirational” and “show an exceptional commitment to achieving the highest possible standards for children”.

Director of the nursery, Heather Palmer, said everyone had worked hard.

“All the staff in our nursery are extremely dedicated to the learning experiences and promoting the highest development of the children in our care.

“We would also like to thank all our parents for their endless support and encouragement over the past few months.”