Oasis fans raise £16,000 in Overgate raffle as one lucky winner gets their hands on tickets to Heaton Park gig next year

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Oasis fans across Calderdale have raised a whopping £16,520 in a bid to keep the dream alive and get their hands on this year’s most coveted concert tickets.

The hospice has raffled off two standard standing tickets to Oasis’ live concert at Heaton Park, Manchester, on July 16 next year.

The raffle closed at 8pm on Tuesday and the winner was drawn and announced on Overgate’s Facebook page at 10am on Wednesday.

Martin Gill was the lucky winner and was ecstatic when Overgate broke the news on their Facebook page.

Noel and Liam Gallagher of OasisNoel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis
Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis

Martin said: “I am absolutely thrilled! The concert will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I am so excited!

"Overgate is a fantastic charity that do so much for the Calderdale community. Their Big Build Appeal is vital for the future of our area.

"Every ticket sold has brought them one step closer to building those wonderwalls!”

Every ticket purchased went directly towards the Big Build Appeal, helping Overgate create a new, state-of-the-art hospice for the Calderdale community and will make a real difference in the lives of patients and their families.

The Big Build represents a significant milestone for Overgate Hospice, providing an opportunity to expand and enhance its services to better meet the needs of patients and their families throughout Calderdale.

The hospice publicly launched the Big Build Appeal in April 2024. The transformational £12.75million redevelopment of the Hospice site will entail building a new purpose-built 16 bed Inpatient Unit, and significantly expanding and upgrading the Day Hospice facilities.

Rebecca Ryan, head of fundraising, communications and marketing for Overgate Hospice, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the response to our supersonic Oasis ticket raffle.

"The Calderdale community is certainly a passionate one – whether they’re a fan of those infamous Mancunian brothers or supporting their hospice. Everything we do is from the heart!

“We are so grateful to everyone that bought a ticket. You have all brought us one step closer to building a new hospice for Calderdale. Because you care, we can!”

