Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oasis fans across Calderdale have raised a whopping £16,520 in a bid to keep the dream alive and get their hands on this year’s most coveted concert tickets.

The hospice has raffled off two standard standing tickets to Oasis’ live concert at Heaton Park, Manchester, on July 16 next year.

The raffle closed at 8pm on Tuesday and the winner was drawn and announced on Overgate’s Facebook page at 10am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Gill was the lucky winner and was ecstatic when Overgate broke the news on their Facebook page.

Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis

Martin said: “I am absolutely thrilled! The concert will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I am so excited!

"Overgate is a fantastic charity that do so much for the Calderdale community. Their Big Build Appeal is vital for the future of our area.

"Every ticket sold has brought them one step closer to building those wonderwalls!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every ticket purchased went directly towards the Big Build Appeal, helping Overgate create a new, state-of-the-art hospice for the Calderdale community and will make a real difference in the lives of patients and their families.

The Big Build represents a significant milestone for Overgate Hospice, providing an opportunity to expand and enhance its services to better meet the needs of patients and their families throughout Calderdale.

The hospice publicly launched the Big Build Appeal in April 2024. The transformational £12.75million redevelopment of the Hospice site will entail building a new purpose-built 16 bed Inpatient Unit, and significantly expanding and upgrading the Day Hospice facilities.

Rebecca Ryan, head of fundraising, communications and marketing for Overgate Hospice, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the response to our supersonic Oasis ticket raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Calderdale community is certainly a passionate one – whether they’re a fan of those infamous Mancunian brothers or supporting their hospice. Everything we do is from the heart!

“We are so grateful to everyone that bought a ticket. You have all brought us one step closer to building a new hospice for Calderdale. Because you care, we can!”