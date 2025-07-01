Noel Gallagher has appeared twice at Live at The Piece Hallplaceholder image
Noel Gallagher has appeared twice at Live at The Piece Hall

Oasis Live '25: Photos from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall ahead of Oasis reunion

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Ahead of Oasis reuniting for a huge tour, which starts in Cardiff on Friday, we take a look back at Noel Gallagher’s appearances at Live at The Piece Hall.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have appeared twice at the Piece Hall, in 2022 and 2024, both to huge crowds at the historic venue.

Oasis’ highly anticipated comeback tour starts with two nights in Cardiff before five nights in Manchester and then goes to London, Edinburgh and Dublin before their international dates.

Noel Gallagher on stage at the Piece Hall

1. Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher on stage at the Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Fans watching Noel Gallagher at the Piece Hall

2. Oasis reunion

Fans watching Noel Gallagher at the Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Noel Gallagher has appeared at the Piece Hall in 2022 and 2024

3. Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher has appeared at the Piece Hall in 2022 and 2024 Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Fans watching Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Piece Hall

4. Oasis reunion

Fans watching Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

