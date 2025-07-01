Oasis Live '25: Photos from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall ahead of Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have appeared twice at the Piece Hall, in 2022 and 2024, both to huge crowds at the historic venue.
Oasis’ highly anticipated comeback tour starts with two nights in Cardiff before five nights in Manchester and then goes to London, Edinburgh and Dublin before their international dates.
Noel Gallagher on stage at the Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
Fans watching Noel Gallagher at the Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
Noel Gallagher has appeared at the Piece Hall in 2022 and 2024 Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
Fans watching Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
