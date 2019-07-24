Obituary: Eric Castle from Brighouse

Engineer Eric Castle, one of a former Brgihouse firm's longest-serving employees, has died at the age of 96.

For much of the 48 years that Mr Castle worked at valve manufacturers J Blakeborough and Sons Ltd it ran in the family.

Mr Castle met his wife, Margaret, when she worked in the costings office and the couple's late son, Richard, was a service engineer.

Mr Castle, who retired when he was 63, joined Blakeborough's jn 1937 as an apprentice turner after attending the former Victoria Cantral School in Brighouse.

When he was promoted to under-foreman in 1949 he was one of the youngest to achieve higher ranking. His time with the firm was broken only by National Service in 1947.

Mr Castle saw Blakeborough's grow from a family concern to a much larger enterprise and it became part of the Hopkinson Holdings group based in Huddersfield.

A keen cricketer and cyclist in his younger days, Mr Castle, of Maurice Avenue, Slead Syke, played for the works cricket team and was a member of Spen Valley Wheelers and Nunbrook

Wheelers cycling clubs.

Mr and Mrs Castle both attended Brighouse Parish Church where Mr Castle was a sidesman for many years.

Mr Castle leaves daughter Diane, grandchildren Helen, Julia and Helen, and great grandchildren Freddie, Fern, Isabel and Millie.

A funeral sercice for Mr Castle will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Thursday, August 1 at 2.15pm.