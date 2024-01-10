News you can trust since 1853
Obituary: Former senior general manager of Halifax Building Society Alan Greenhalgh dies aged 92

The death of Alan Greenhalgh, former senior general manager of the Halifax Building Society, has been announced.
By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT
Alan with his wife Betty

Alan, who was 92, grew up in Blackburn where he was educated at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

After a brief spell as a clerk in the Treasurer’s Department in Blackburn Town Hall spent the rest of his working life with the Halifax Building Society, living and working in Blackburn, Liverpool, Crewe, Leicester and Nottingham before being promoted to Head Office in Halifax, initially as mortgage controller and later to senior general manager.

He retired due to ill health in 1988 and has enjoyed a long retirement since.

Alan was a keen sailor and member of Scammonden Water Sailing Club, winning many trophies for dinghy racing.

Other interests included motorsport, snooker and caravanning.

He lived in Brighouse for over 50 years, attending Central Methodist Church.

Alan’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 30 at 11.15am at Central Methodist Church.

He leaves behind his wife Betty, children Annie, Sue and Paul, grandchildren and a great grandson.

