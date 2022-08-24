Obituary: Halifax man and speedway king remembered
A Halifax man who had an illustrious speedway career has died.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:39 pm
Eric Boothroyd rode in the top tier of the port between 1950 and 1968, reaching the final of the Speedway World Championship in 1956.
Born in 1926, he started riding while serving with the Army in 1948.
His clubs included Birmingham, Oxford, Bradford, Middlesbrough, Leicester and Halifax.
At the world championships at Wembley, he finished tenth.
He retired from racing in 1968 and became a co-promoter with Reg Fearman.
His wife Bonnie died several years ago.