What was William Holt greengrocers, on Bridge Gate, has been wrecked by the group who could not be moved out for more than three months.

Every wall inside the treasured building has been covered in abusive graffiti.

Sinks have been ripped off the walls, there is rubbish piled up and strewn on the floor, and dirty mattresses left abandoned.

As these photos show, at least two needles were found left out amongst dirty crockery.

The group – who called themselves Hebden Bridge Disinfo Squat – were told they must leave by yesterday (Monday) by a county court judge.

They have been hosting events inside the building since they arrived July, including inviting families with children inside and appealing for people to donate furniture and blankets.

The horrific scenes in these photos reveal the extent of the damage and mess they have caused.

Before leaving, they used expandable foam on doors and blocked one entrance with heavy appliances to make it as difficult as possible to get inside.

They are also understood to have left a smoke bomb behind on the floor.

The buildings owner is now faced with the clean-up bill, estimated to total thousands.

As reported by the Courier, the squatters had said they wanted to “revive and continue” the squatting tradition, and issued a warning to other building owners before they left: “Landowners be warned, you best lock your doors. Disinfo will be back again.”

