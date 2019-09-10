Ofsted inspectors brand Queensbury Academy 'inadequate'

Education watchdog inspectors have branded a local high school “inadequate” and told staff and governors they must do better.

A report from Ofsted published this week says Queensbury Academy, on Deanstones Lane, requires significant improvement and is not performing well enough.

“Although some improvements are being made, the impact of leaders’ actions over time has been too slow to materialise,” the report states.

“Over the last two years, the progress of pupils in most subjects by the end of Year 11 has been poor.

“The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is too variable.”

Richard Hanson, Principal at Queensbury Academy, said: “At Queensbury, we are fully committed to ensuring each of our students achieve their full potential and continuously strive for educational excellence.

“We will continue to work hard in order to further build on the improvements outlined in the report and will ensure that we are able to deliver the very best opportunities for all of our students.”