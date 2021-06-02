Old Brodleians RUFC fourth ever rugby club to win the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Volunteers at Old Brodleians RUFC

The award, which is the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups, cited the Brods as “Providing rugby for all ages and delivering huge benefits to their community”.

Based at Woodhead Park in Hipperholme the Brods is one of Yorkshire’s largest grassroots rugby club’s with participation numbers currently at their highest in their proud 90th year history.

Over recent years the Brods volunteers have grabbed the headlines for being much more than just a well-run, family-friendly club.

Their successful partnerships with local charities and schools has shown them to be a community-focused group and their summer music festival, Brodstock, has now raised over £100,000 for local causes making it Yorkshire’s biggest annual benefit concert.

Proud President Richard Turner, whose voluntary service to the club spans almost 40 years, said: “We are so honoured to receive this award which acknowledges the efforts and commitment of a wonderful bunch of people.

“We have around 150 volunteers active at the club from coaches, team managers, first aiders, fund raisers, event organisers all the way through to those that man the car park, help keep the place tidy or run the scoreboard on matchdays. The strength of any grassroots club is its people and the Brods’ success is built on these volunteers.”

Rugby dad and World Cup winner Jason Robinson OBE has had four sons playing at the Brods and he said: “I am delighted the Brods have been given this award. Grassroot sport is filled with brilliant people and I’m certainly grateful for everyone in the amateur game that helped me progress in my career.

"I think that people either forget or don’t realise that great local club’s like this are run solely by passionate volunteers that just want to make a difference.

"Brods volunteers have created a special environment here for players of all ages, with a real sense of community, and it’s great to see them on Sunday mornings inspiring my kids, and their team mates, to be the best they can be. Well done everyone!”