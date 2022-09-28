‘Oldest person in Calderdale’ celebrates 107th birthday - but insists she ‘doesn’t feel any different!’

The great-grandmother, who is thought to be one of Calderdale’s oldest residents, said she could not understand what all the fuss was about as family, friends and staff joined her for birthday celebrations at Savile Park Care Home, Halifax.

Born during the First World War, she helped out at her parents’ - John and Hilda Simms - grocery and off-licence store.

Recollecting about her childhood, she said: “It was really cold in winter. Tea came in chests and was weighed out and packaged up, as was the butter and sugar.

Halifax great grandmother Winnie Hacking celebrated her 107th birthday on September 25.

I also remember the food coupons which we had to use during the war.”

She later went on to marry Norman Hacking, who lived across the street. The couple had three children, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Family holidays were be spent in Scarborough where Winnie’s own grandparents lived and her interests include “a nice cup of hot, sweet tea and a good natter.”

Mrs Hacking, who also celebrated her birthday with an afternoon tea party on September 23 followed by a family gathering on her actual birthday, Sunday September 25, said: “I worked in my parents’ shop from a young age, so it’s been a lifetime of hard work.

"But I don’t feel any different! I have always been lucky to have good health.

“I just don’t understand what all the fuss is about really, although it was lovely to see all of my family. I have got so many cards and flowers.”

Jo Smith, of Savile Park Care Home, said: “She doesn’t understand the milestone. I think she will probably be the oldest person in Calderdale now. She is happy living at Savile Park and she has made a lot of friends.

“She had an afternoon tea party with her fellow residents which was prepared for by staff, with music through the decades, and then she celebrated with her family on the 25th.