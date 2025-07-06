The pop star was the perfect showman as he brought his ‘15 Years of Hits’ tour to The Piece Hall.

Kicking off with the crowd-pleasing ‘Troublemaker’, Olly went on to deliver a hit-filled 90-minute set which included ‘Please Don’t Let Me Go’, ‘Army of Two’, ‘Up’, ‘Marry Me’, ‘Dear Darlin’’, ‘Heart Skips a Beat’, ‘Wrapped Up, and ‘Save Me’ and ‘Dance With Me Tonight’.

Joining Olly was multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar, and up-and-coming boyband Absnt Mind opened the show.

Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues tonight with The Script and Tom Walker, followed by Simple Minds and KT Tunstall tomorrow night, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man on Thursday and The Human League on Friday.

Other acts still to perform this summer include Paul Heaton, Smashing Pumpkins, Echo and The Bunnymen, Squeeze and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Keep an eye on the Halifax Courier website for photos from all the shows and latest updates from the organisers.

For tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

