'On the Go' van delivering affordable and healthy food to part of Halifax
The ‘On the Go’ van is stocked with a wide range of fresh, nutritious produce at very low prices and now stops off at Mixenden Hub every other Tuesday.
Its next visit will be Tuesday, July 22 and everyone is welcome.
Calderdale Council has introduced the service in partnership with Community Shop and Nestlé.
It uses surplus food from trusted suppliers, helping to reduce food waste.
Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “With living costs rising, we know it can be a struggle for many people to afford to put food on the table.
"We care about making a difference to people’s lives, we work hard with partner organisations to tackle poverty and we’re ambitious for the future of north Halifax.”
The council is looking into extending the scheme to Ovenden and Illingworth in the future.