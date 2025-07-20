'On the Go' van delivering affordable and healthy food to part of Halifax

A new mobile community pop-up shop is bringing affordable, healthy food to part of Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘On the Go’ van is stocked with a wide range of fresh, nutritious produce at very low prices and now stops off at Mixenden Hub every other Tuesday.

Its next visit will be Tuesday, July 22 and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council has introduced the service in partnership with Community Shop and Nestlé.

The van will next visit on Tuesday, July 22

It uses surplus food from trusted suppliers, helping to reduce food waste.

Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “With living costs rising, we know it can be a struggle for many people to afford to put food on the table.

"We care about making a difference to people’s lives, we work hard with partner organisations to tackle poverty and we’re ambitious for the future of north Halifax.”

The council is looking into extending the scheme to Ovenden and Illingworth in the future.