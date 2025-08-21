Arron Sachdeva, Lorien Fitzgerald and Jago Hodges, of Ask The Question CIC, had a chance meeting with Chris last week at the Puzzle Hall Inn, Sowerby Bridge, when the music star played a surprise warm-up gig.

They chatted to Chris and explained the work that the group does in Calderdale.

Chris praised them for their work and donated tickets to the CIC for their staff, volunteers and students to use at Tuesday night’s gig at Craven Park in Hull.

In addition to the tickets, the Coldplay team donated backstage passes, arranged transport to and from the gig at no charge, and provided merchandise and a goodie bag. They also arranged tickets for the disability viewing platform for some of the CIC’s students.

Arron, Lorien and Jago said: “Chris was honestly one of the kindest and nicest people you could meet.

“He really took the time to listen to the vital work that Ask The Question CIC do in Calderdale for students from disadvantaged and adverse backgrounds, and he was so impressed with the work that we do and results our students achieve, that he and the team really went above and beyond to provide us with a true, once in a lifetime experience.

“The concert was absolutely incredible and we will forever be appreciative.”

Another of the CIC students said it was “the best night of my life” and a “once in a lifetime experience” and passed on thanks to Chris and Coldplay.

Students and staff made a handmade “thank you” card for Chris and the team.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “Thank you so much to Chris and Coldplay for providing our extremely hard-working and conscientious volunteers, staff members and students with an unforgettable evening.

“The Coldplay team truly have gone over and above to ensure our students had a wonderful time at the concert.

“Things like this really make our students feel seen and valued and the impact it can have shouldn’t be underestimated.

“If Chris and Coldplay ever want to come and visit our offices in Hebden Bridge, they would of course be more than welcome.”

Ask The Question CIC works with young people aged six to 18 who face challenges in their lives.

