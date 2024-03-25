Orangutan and forest of trees spotted in Halifax as part of protest in town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People from around Calderdale were gathered to protest companies causing environmental and human harm.

The colourful gathering in Halifax on Saturday was part of an international campaign called Planet Over Profit.

Visitors to Halifax on Saturday may have bumped into an orangutan and a forest of trees.

Campaigners were particularly drawing attention to palm oil which is in many packaged supermarket goods.

The expansion of palm oil is one of the main threats to the survival of the orangutan as well as many other species.

Councillor Scott Patient, who leads Calderdale’s Climate Action Plan said: “We need a new law that holds companies liable for the harm they cause to people and to the planet.

"Deforestation and land clearance destroys wildlife habitats and fuels the climate crisis.