Orangutan and forest of trees spotted in Halifax as part of protest in town centre

Visitors to Halifax on Saturday (March 23) may have bumped into an orangutan and a forest of trees.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People from around Calderdale were gathered to protest companies causing environmental and human harm.

Read More
Cast of Passenger shares what it was like to film in Cornholme as new drama airs...

The colourful gathering in Halifax on Saturday was part of an international campaign called Planet Over Profit.

Visitors to Halifax on Saturday may have bumped into an orangutan and a forest of trees.Visitors to Halifax on Saturday may have bumped into an orangutan and a forest of trees.
Visitors to Halifax on Saturday may have bumped into an orangutan and a forest of trees.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Campaigners were particularly drawing attention to palm oil which is in many packaged supermarket goods.

The expansion of palm oil is one of the main threats to the survival of the orangutan as well as many other species.

Councillor Scott Patient, who leads Calderdale’s Climate Action Plan said: “We need a new law that holds companies liable for the harm they cause to people and to the planet.

"Deforestation and land clearance destroys wildlife habitats and fuels the climate crisis.

"People lose their land, and workers suffer low pay and poor conditions. Most of us doing our weekly shop, have no idea what destruction lies behind our purchases.”

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale