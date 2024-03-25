Orangutan and forest of trees spotted in Halifax as part of protest in town centre
People from around Calderdale were gathered to protest companies causing environmental and human harm.
The colourful gathering in Halifax on Saturday was part of an international campaign called Planet Over Profit.
Campaigners were particularly drawing attention to palm oil which is in many packaged supermarket goods.
The expansion of palm oil is one of the main threats to the survival of the orangutan as well as many other species.
Councillor Scott Patient, who leads Calderdale’s Climate Action Plan said: “We need a new law that holds companies liable for the harm they cause to people and to the planet.
"Deforestation and land clearance destroys wildlife habitats and fuels the climate crisis.
"People lose their land, and workers suffer low pay and poor conditions. Most of us doing our weekly shop, have no idea what destruction lies behind our purchases.”