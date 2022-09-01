"Our motivation is to feed people, it's as simple as that" - New food hub opens in Brighouse town centre

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven friends, who include a nurse, a GP and a dentist, have opened the Building Bridges Food Hub.

The group is working in conjunction with Focus for Hope and Brighouse Central Food Bank and describe the initiative as a social supermarket.

It is based on the site of the former town hall in Brighouse.

Trustees of the charity and founding members Tehmina Parekh (left) and Saria Tahir (right). Photo: Zeenat Cosr

Saria Tahir, who has helped organise the food hub, said: "Our motivation is to feed people, it's as simple as that.

"People aren't being fed and are finding it hard to make ends meet.

"The bottom line is they are finding it hard to put food on the table, and we don't want to see that.

"We're getting on it life and we want to put something back.

Photo: Zeenat Cosr

"While we were at the opening event, three words came to mind which describe what we are doing: support, dignity and choice.

"There's a fear in people where they're waiting for October, for the price rises, but they're struggling now.

"I've never seen fear like I've seen it now, fear of the unknown.

"We've had this beautiful summer and people have struggled to make ends meet, what's going to happen in winter?

Photo: Zeenat Cosr

"Seriously, what is going to happen? It's only going to get worse. I fear for everybody, I really do, I'm scared."

Customers can register for membership at an annual cost of £4 and then pay £3 for up to 20 items.

Membership is available to people living locally through self-referral and applicants can upload proof of receipt of any means tested benefit.

"People will make a very small donation, 100 per cent of which then goes back directly into the food hub, all of it, to buy food," Saria added.

"Other charities might have funding or government grants, but all seven of us have funded it from our own pockets.

"People select what they need online, there is a shopping page, tick all the items you want, make a donation for that.

"It can be ordered by the Wednesday, and then be picked up on the Saturday.

"We're different to a food bank in that we're trying to get people back into the habit of being able to feed themselves and manage their resources."