People had been reported trapped in one of the houses on fire on Regency Way in Ovenden when crews from five fire stations were called, plus a fire investigation team, at 11.16pm yesterday (Friday).

They found two houses on fire and part of a third house also alight.

Two people were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation. They are understood to have escaped before emergency crews arrived.

Police have taped off the houses hit by the fire in Regency Way in Ovenden last night

There is police tape outside the homes this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Calderdale are investigating after a house was set on fire yesterday.

"Shortly before 11.30pm last night, police were called by the fire service to reports of a house fire on Regency Way, Halifax.

"Significant damage has been caused to two properties and a police cordon remains in place at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing with Calderdale CID to establish the circumstances of what took place.

"Anyone with any information that may assist with ongoing enquiries, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Regency Road, is asked to contact Calderdale CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 2054 of March 31.”

