The 92-mile walk, which was organised by Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball for the second successive year, was in memory of Gary Speed, who tragically took his own life in 2011, with all funds being donated to Andy’s Man Club, which was founded in Halifax seven years ago.

The charity now has 132 “safe spaces” nationwide where men can come together to talk about problems or issues they are facing.

And Events and Partnerships Champion, Tanya French, has revealed that the £63,812 raised from the four-day walk, which started at Everton’s Goodison Park ground on Wednesday, June 7, and ended at Elland Road on Saturday, June 10, will be “vital” for the charitable organisation.

“The awareness that has been provided from this is phenomenal,” she said. “We’re a donation-led charity so these vital funds help us to provide safe spaces for men to come and get support.

“And without this kind of support we simply wouldn’t be here. We are eternally grateful for this. It will help us take on new staff members and will provide more venues and more safe spaces for men to go and get the support they want.”

Personnel from Andy’s Man Club met with the 115 walkers when they were heading towards the final stretch in Hebden Bridge, before continuing on into Halifax and then through Cleckheaton, Gomersal and Birkenshaw.

Tanya said: “We stopped there for some lunch and to see how they were getting on. They were a bit tired but they were all in high spirits, which was really good to see.

“They were getting near to the end and they could see the finish line and were very supportive of each other.

“There were a few blisters!”