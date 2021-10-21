Over 2,000 flowers to form waterfall tribute from Halifax church

The flowers being taken to the church. Photo by The Flat Cap Photographer

Residents have come together for the project, inspired by the display of thousands of poppies around the Tower of London, to remember those who have died during the pandemic and celebrate those who have helped the community.

Local artist Candida Wood has designed the sweeping flower waterfall for the gable end of Illingworth Moor Methodist Church.

Over 2,000 flowers make up the waterfall, which have been created by crafters, schoolchildren, businesses, church members and friends since early August.

The flowers will be paraded from Mount Zion Church in Ogden to Illingworth Moor Methodist Church by members of the Boys and Girls Brigades last Sunday.