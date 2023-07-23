Overgate Hospice is aiming to recruit 1000 walkers for their Midnight Walk

Starting at Lightcliffe Academy on Saturday, September 9, the 7 and 13 mile routes will be a closely guarded secret until the night of the event, but promise to take participants through both new and exciting terrain, and places they know and love.

The Midnight Walk is a fantastic way to see the beauty of Calderdale at night, lit up by hundreds of flashing head boppers, necklaces and wands. And the money raised goes towards the love, care and support that Overgate provides the people of Calderdale when they need it most.

Many of the walkers will have been touched by Overgate’s care in some way, and choose to walk the event in memory of a loved one.

This year, the hospice hope to raise even more and are trying to recruit 1,000 walkers to help them reach their fundraising target of £60,000.

Jess Bailey, events fundraiser at Overgate, said: “The Midnight Walk is not your average walking challenge, what we love about the event is that it brings the community together with the same goal of raising vitals funds for our hospice, and it also gives people the chance to have fun and just be a bit silly.

"This year we hope to make it the biggest yet, helping us reach more families throughout Calderdale who desperately need the care we provide.

"We want as many adults, children, and dogs to come along and help make this our most successful year yet!”

Registration is £15 per person or £21 on the night, which pays for a Midnight Walk T-Shirt, a medal, a goody bag and refreshments. The entry fee means that every penny raised in sponsor money goes directly to the patients cared for at the hospice.

Sponsorship really makes the biggest difference to the success of the event so Overgate asks that participants raise as much as they are able.