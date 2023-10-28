Overgate calling for reindeer run recruits to help raise funds for hospice this Christmas
The Reindeer Run involves children taking on the sponsored walk or run at a time and date decided by the childcare setting, all while dressed in antlers and red noses provided for free by the hospice.
Last year over 9,500 children from 45 schools and childcare settings took part and raised an incredible £53,000 for Overgate Hospice.
The event helps to raise awareness, supports a local charity, and promotes physical activity, all within areas of curriculum learning.
Emma Williamson, community fundraiser for Overgate, said: “We can’t wait to see how many local schools and nurseries join us this year, not only will they have fun with friends, but they will be learning about the hospice and the essential services that we offer to our patients and their families.”
The campaign is kindly sponsored by Study Write.
To sign your childcare setting up for this year’s Reindeer Run or for more information, call the fundraising team on 01422 387121 or email [email protected].