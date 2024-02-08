Overgate's charity shop in Elland

The shop, which sits at the heart of Southgate on the Elland high street, is a popular destination for local shoppers looking for a bargain and has been fully stocked with pre-loved items from clothing to electricals and a vast selection of books.

Rachel Wyllie, shop manager said: “I’m so excited to welcome our loyal customers once again and can’t wait for them to enjoy our brand-new shop with a more spacious layout.

"There will always be amazing bargains to be had, so make sure you come in and see us very soon!”

