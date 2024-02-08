Overgate charity shop in Elland re-opens after refurbishment
The shop, which sits at the heart of Southgate on the Elland high street, is a popular destination for local shoppers looking for a bargain and has been fully stocked with pre-loved items from clothing to electricals and a vast selection of books.
Rachel Wyllie, shop manager said: “I’m so excited to welcome our loyal customers once again and can’t wait for them to enjoy our brand-new shop with a more spacious layout.
"There will always be amazing bargains to be had, so make sure you come in and see us very soon!”
The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Supporters are welcome to drop off their donations and are also encouraged to visit the Overgate donation centre on Heathfield Industrial Estate which is open seven days a week and parking is available to drop off donations safely.