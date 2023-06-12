Overgate choir raises £2,500 for hospice with concert in Elland
The Overgate Hospice choir performed their concert “Fit for a King” on Saturday in the presence of Helen Thomson, HM Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and guests.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST
The concert took place in All Saints Church, Elland and was to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
The choir was accompanied by Alan Horsey on the organ and conducted by James Savage-Hanford.
Over £2,500 was raised for Overgate Hospice.