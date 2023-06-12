News you can trust since 1853
Overgate choir raises £2,500 for hospice with concert in Elland

The Overgate Hospice choir performed their concert “Fit for a King” on Saturday in the presence of Helen Thomson, HM Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and guests.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST
Photo: Overgate HospicePhoto: Overgate Hospice
Photo: Overgate Hospice

The concert took place in All Saints Church, Elland and was to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The choir was accompanied by Alan Horsey on the organ and conducted by James Savage-Hanford.

Over £2,500 was raised for Overgate Hospice.

