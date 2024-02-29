Overgate choir rases £10,000 for hospice thanks to Christmas concert
The choir was accompanied by Hammonds Band and the congregation included hospice supporters, the Mayor of Calderdale, and esteemed dignitaries.
Carol Armitage, chairman for Overgate Hospice choir, said: “As a collective, we take pride in being part of the choir, crafting and delivering memorable concerts, and lending our support to the hospice.
"Our recent carol concert marked the highest amount we’ve ever raised at a single event. We extend heartfelt thanks to the community for joining us on this special evening.”
The Overgate Hospice Choir and the Hospice Hi-Notes, two separate choirs who raise funds for Overgate Hospice, are collaborating on an upcoming concert – the first time both choirs have collaborated on their own event.
The concert will be held at All Saints Church, Elland, on Saturday and tickets can be bought via the Overgate Hospice website or on 01422 387121. Tickets are £12 per person.