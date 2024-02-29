From left: Fran Valentine, Sue Rosborough, Carol Armitage and Lesley Henderson.

The choir was accompanied by Hammonds Band and the congregation included hospice supporters, the Mayor of Calderdale, and esteemed dignitaries.

Carol Armitage, chairman for Overgate Hospice choir, said: “As a collective, we take pride in being part of the choir, crafting and delivering memorable concerts, and lending our support to the hospice.

"Our recent carol concert marked the highest amount we’ve ever raised at a single event. We extend heartfelt thanks to the community for joining us on this special evening.”

The Overgate Hospice Choir and the Hospice Hi-Notes, two separate choirs who raise funds for Overgate Hospice, are collaborating on an upcoming concert – the first time both choirs have collaborated on their own event.