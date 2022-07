Savile Park Moor was awash with hundreds of people ready to get doused from head to toe in brightly coloured powder.

Bazz from Bazzmatazz Dance Studio hosted the event and led the warm-up, as well as bringing back The Colour Run Cuddle - a moment to remember loved ones no longer with us.

Funds from the day will go to support the hospice provide expert care and support for local people living with life-limiting illnesses.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1. Overgate Colour Run: More than 60 photos from an incredible day Overgate Hospice Colour Run Photo Sales

