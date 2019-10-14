Overgate Hospice ball raises a staggering £57,000

The enchanted forest themed ball saw the people of Calderdale dig deep into their pockets.

The ball took place at the Venue in Barkisland and was attended by 223 people from across Calderdale. The evening was hosted by Billy Wheadon, with entertainment from Overgate's resident DJ Chester.

Overgate Hospice is an independent charity that strives to give the best quality care to those with life-limiting health conditions. The Elland based charity offers specialist palliative care, comfort and support, free of charge to patients and their families.

Attendee Popsie Singh donated £9,700 as part of the auction after being told that it costs that much every day to keep the hospice open. A local business man also donated £14,000 in order to keep the hospice open on Christmas day.

As well as enjoying a three-course dinner, attendees were also given the opportunity to buy prize-winning balloons. Local businesses from across the region donated the prizes, including a diamond necklace worth over £2000 that was donated by Lister Horsfall Jewellers, Lion King tickets and holidays.



Faye Henderson, Head of Fundraising at Overgate said: “It was a truly special evening with such a great atmosphere in the room. It was truly humbling to see a room filled with such generosity and care for the cause. We were also overwhelmed to have received such amazing support from local businesses donating prizes for the night.”

The event was sponsored by DD Porter Construction, A Safe, Lister Horsfall Jewellers and Core facility, who all attended the event.



On Thursday October 24, Overgate’s will be hosting their next fundraiser. Their Autumn/Winter fashion show will be taking place at the Shay Stadium in Halifax at 6pm. Tickets are £5 and available on the Overgate website.

