Overgate Hospice Choir hits all the right notes at Brighouse performance

They were joined by Principals of the National Festival Orchestra, accompanied on the organ and harpsichord by Alan Horsey and conducted by guest conductor Sarah Ogden who is also well known as a Mezzo Soprano.

The soloists were Claire Strafford, soprano; Lucy Appleyard, Mezzo; John Dunford, tenor and William Kyle, bass who stood in at the very last minute for Quentin Brown.

The concert which had to be postponed two years ago was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai and Beverley Krishapillai, and the Chair of Overgate Hospice, Catherine Riley and her husband Jonathan Riley. The church was packed and the evening was a great success and raised £2,605 for Overgate Hospice.

