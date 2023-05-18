Guests at the garden party

With entertainment from DJ Chester and music from local artists including Jimbo Lynch, Graham and Ian, Hathor belly dancers, The Bradleys, Naomi Gill, Cindy’s Silver Stompers and the Hospice Hi Notes, as well as a host of stalls, games, Shetland ponies, real ale and a barbeque, there was something for all the family.

This year Lightening McQueen and Bumble Bee (the famous Transformer) also joined the fun and there were scooters proudly on show from Band of Brothers Scooter Club.

The sun was out and over 1,500 people visited the hospice. Children enjoyed face-painting, glitter bar, teddy tombola, a giant slide and candyfloss, while the adults enjoyed craft stalls, plants for sale, live music and the bar while they relaxed in the sunshine and the atmosphere of the day.

Jimbo Lynch

The garden party is a real community event and is only possible with the overwhelming support from many Overgate volunteers and local groups including Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse Friends of Overgate groups, Brighouse Town and District Inner Wheel and other organisations.

Rachel Lumb, the event organiser, said: “We are so grateful for the overwhelming support we have received for this year’s garden party, and we have already set the date for next year, we hope our community comes out again to support our wonderful hospice on May 11, 2024.”

All money raised at The Overgate Garden Party goes directly towards the care and support provided to local people with life-limiting illnesses.